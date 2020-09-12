BBNaija2020: Nengi Makes Promise To Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has made a promise to fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Last night, Nengi promised to find Kiddwaya a decent Bayelsa girl to marry, while describing him as a husband material.

Fellow housemates believe that if Nengi wanted to have a relationship with Kiddwaya in the house, no one would prevent her.

Also, Ozo, who has been seeking a relationship with Nengi since the beginning of the reality TV show, had on many occasions accused her of having feelings for Kiddwaya.

But the Bayelsa-born housemate has maintained her earlier stand that she was not in the show to date anyone

She told Kiddwaya, “Kidd, you are good. You are husband material. Don’t worry, I’ll find you a decent Bayelsa girl when we leave the house.”