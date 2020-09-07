BBNaija2020: Lucy Leaves BBNaija Lockdown House In Dramatic Fashion, See How Nigerians Voted (Video)

Lucy was yesterday evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

She left the house in a dramatic way, not hugging or shaking any of the other housemates and simply waving and saying “Bye, it was a pleasure”.

This comes after Head of House, Erica was disqualified for her unruly conduct towards other housemates.

Lucy’s exit came after she was put up for eviction by the housemates alongside Laycon, Kidwaya, Vee, Trickytee and Nengi. She was evicted after scoring the lowest number of votes from the public yesterday Sunday, September 6.

Details of how Nigerians voted showed that Laycon got the highest number of votes.

Watch her dramatic exit and See how fans voted below:

