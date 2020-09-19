BBNaija2020: Lucy, Kaisha And Wathoni Bag Endorsement Deals

BBNaija evicted housemates, Wathoni, Lucy and Kaisha took to their respective social media pages to announce that they have bagged brand endorsement/ambassadorial deals.
An excited Lucy who bagged a deal with a real estate company said: “Meet the Brand Ambassadors for @Crostonhomes, the star boy and fashion entrepreneur @thereallordmaine & yours truly.”
Similarly, single mother of one Wathoni shared the news that she bagged an ambassadorial deal with a media outlet. She said:
“Hello fanmily! I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the lastest Brand Ambassador for MORE, Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform.”
Also sharing the good news of an endorsement deal, Kaisha said:
“I feel blessed today and I am super excited to be the latest Ambassador to @dreamhairnija my hair game is about to be lit no dulling moment #kaishans follow @dreamhairnija let’s slay good with affordable hairs together.”
