BBNaija2020: Lucy, Kaisha And Wathoni Bag Endorsement Deals

BBNaija evicted housemates, Wathoni, Lucy and Kaisha took to their respective social media pages to announce that they have bagged brand endorsement/ambassadorial deals.

An excited Lucy who bagged a deal with a real estate company said: “Meet the Brand Ambassadors for @Crostonhomes, the star boy and fashion entrepreneur @thereallordmaine & yours truly.”

See her post below:

Similarly, single mother of one Wathoni shared the news that she bagged an ambassadorial deal with a media outlet. She said:

“Hello fanmily! I’m super excited to announce my endorsement as the lastest Brand Ambassador for MORE, Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform.”

See post below:

Also sharing the good news of an endorsement deal, Kaisha said:

“I feel blessed today and I am super excited to be the latest Ambassador to @dreamhairnija my hair game is about to be lit no dulling moment #kaishans follow @dreamhairnija let’s slay good with affordable hairs together.”

See her post below: