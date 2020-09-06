BBNaija2020: Lucy Gets Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Lockdown

It’s the end of the road for Lucy as she has been evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

This comes after Erica was disqualified after she got her third strike as a result of her actions last night. You would recall that drama ensued on Saturday night after the normal night party.

During the drama, Erica threatened Laycon; claiming she will do anything in her power to make sure Laycon suffers in life.

This contravenes the house rules which state that “housemates should never threaten, intimidate or act violently towards each other.”