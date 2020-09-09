BBNaija2020: ‘Let’s Remain Friends – Vee Tells Neo

It seems like the relationship between two big Brother Naija housemate, Neo and Vee is over for good.

Following their break up after last Saturday night party, Vee has refused to accept him back.

Vee and Neo had broken up for the second time on Saturday night with Vee insisting they continue as just friends till they leave House.

However, Neo who seems to find it difficult to move on without Vee has pleaded with her to come back as his girlfriend, adding that he would do anything to have her back.

“Please I need you back, I’ll do anything to have you back as my girlfriend”, Neo told Vee.

“I miss you asking me to do things for you, I miss us,” he pleaded.