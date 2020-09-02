BBNaija2020: Laycon, Nengi and Vee Win N1m Each And A Trip To Scotland (Video)

Three BBNaija 2020 housemates, Laycon, Nengi and Vee have been rewarded with N1 million naira each and also, an all-expense paid trip to Scotland after emerged winners of the Johnnie Walker challenge.

The task was to paint a Johnnie Walker structure and they were meant to show their creativity while at it.

Their team scored a whopping 91 points to beat the other three teams.

Announcing the scores, Head of House, Erica revealed that Vee, Nengi and Laycon also won an all-expense paid trip to Scotland.

At the end of the season, Laycon and his teammates will receive 1 million Naira each from the Johnny Walker brand.

Nengi now has 3 trips all to herself; a trip to Dubai, Scotland and Abuja, while Laycon and Vee have other previous monetary wins too.