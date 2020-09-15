BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Speaks On Love Relationship With Erica Outside The House (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has opened up on having a love relationship with ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica after the house.
Kiddwaya said he is not in a relationship with Erica.
Kiddwaya stated this during an interview with Beat FM, after he was evicted from the Big Brother Naija Show.
He said: “Erica would conquer her own world while I conquer mine for now, I really admire her, we will work out things in the future but I’m not in a relationship for now.”
Recall that Kiddwaya and Erica had a romantic relationship while in the Big Brother Naija house, which made a lot of people think they will get married after the show.
See video below: