#BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Is Now The Only Nigerian Man Most Women Want To Sleep With – Princess Shyngle

Controversial Ghanaian based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has advised newly evicted housemate, Kiddwaya not to claim or date any woman publicly.

According to Princess, 99% of his fans are women, so the moment he claims or dates a woman publicly, he will lose his fans.

In a now-deleted post, Princess disclosed that before now, every girl in Nigeria wanted to have sex with Afro-beat crooner, Burna Boy but right now, all they want to do is have sex with Kiddwaya.

“He is hands down the only guy in Nigeria most women want to have a piece of because he’s fine, hot and a millionaire” she wrote. Read her full post below….

