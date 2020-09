BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Terseer ‘Kiddwaya’, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

He was evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old obtained his First Degree at Nottingham Trent University and later obtained a Masters Degree in Business Sciences from the same university.

He is born to Nigerian billionaire businessman, Chief Terry Waya, Kiddwaya.