BBNaija2020: ‘It Is A Reality Show And I Am Living My Reality. I Am In Love With You’ – Ozo Tells Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozo, has been spotted professing his undying love for Nengi, as he described his feelings as true.

Ozo and Nengi’s relationship have grown since the beginning of the Big Brother Naija Show, as the couple are fondly called “ Ozone” by fans. The duo are often seen on camera discussing about their future together outside the house.

Last night, during a conversation between the pair, Ozo prophesied his undying love for Nengi, as he described their relationship as his reality.

Stating that he won’t bring the conversation up again while they are in the house, Ozo told Nengi that the BBNaija show is a reality show and he is living in his reality.

He also urged her to make the relationship work as it takes both parties to make things function.

Watch The Video Below;

https://twitter.com/Naijablogger/status/1302873694637826048

In a recent clip, Ozo can be heard telling Nengi he would love to name their future kids Flora and Joseph.

Yesterday, Ozo confessed to Nengi that he likes her and would love to spend the rest of his life with her. However, Nengi have always told Ozo they can only be friends but this has not stopped Ozo from shooting his shot.