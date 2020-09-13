BBNaija2020: “If She Was Boy I Would Have Broke Her Nose” – Kiddwaya Slams Nengi For Throwing Bottle At Him

Big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has warned Nengi to avoid him as her play with him this morning got ‘annoying’.



A visibly angry Kiddwaya who couldn’t take Nengi throwing a bottle at him, complained to Ozo and told him to tell Nengi to avoid him.



Kiddwaya said to Ozo: “If that was a boy, I would have f*cking broke his nose, I would have f*cking beat her. Talk to her!”

Ozo: “Kidd, but it’s been you both since day one”

Kidd: “But E don reach. Why throwing the bottle at me how many times. Will she try that outside the house?

Make sure she avoids me.”

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFEn03-D5Yl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=DF898511-1BFC-4D42-89BF-EC51C6231B93