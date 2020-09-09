BBNaija2020: “If Nengi Wanted Kiddwaya, Erica Wouldn’t Stand A Chance” – Lucy (Video)

In a recent interview, Lucy can be seen discussing the topic as she said she was sure it won’t be a tough deal for Nengi to date Kiddwaya.

Recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy has disclosed that if Nengi wanted to date Kiddwaya, then Erica won’t stand a bit of chance.

Nengi has told Erica she’s not interested in having a relationship with Kiddwaya, though not without her stating that she could have easily had him if she wanted.

In a recent interview, Lucy can be seen discussing the topic, as she said she was sure it won’t be a tough deal for Nengi to date Kiddwaya.

She went on to add that Erica doesn’t stand any chance in such event.

Watch Her Speak Below;

The whole discuss started after Kiddwaya was seen dancing with Nengi during the Saturday night party which got Erica upset and she made move to come in between them immediately. She later approached Nengi on the dance floor about the situation, saying she could have Kiddwaya if she wanted.

Nengi in response told Erica that she is not interested in having anything with Kiddwaya.

According to Nengi, she knew Kiddwaya before the show and would have had him if she wanted to earlier.

Nengi Said:

“I knew Kiddwaya before you knew him. If I want to have something with Kiddwaya I would. I’m not interested in him.“