BBNaija2020: “If Kiddwaya Wins, Erica Will Get Half Of Cash Price” – Terry Waya Reveals (Video)

Terrywaya, The billionaire father of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya, has disclosed that if his son should win the competition, he would ensure he gives Erica, half of the price money.

Terry Waya revealed that Erica’s disqualification came as a surprise and pained him a lot.

He made this known during an Instagram live chat with journalist, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday night September 8.

He revealed that his family is in contact with Erica to give her the moral support she needs and also promised to give her half of the grand price if Kiddwaya wins and give the other half to charity.

“Erica is a wonderful person. She is nice. Really it is not my business about what is happening between her and my son because I cannot force anybody on my son but to me as a humanbeing, she is a wonderful person. She has a very good heart and really if my son should win this, I will make sure that he gives her half of his winning and the rest half to charity” he said.

