BBNaija2020: “I Want To Spend The Rest Of My Life With You” – Ozo Tells Nengi

Big brother Naija housemate, Ozo has expressed his deep rooted feelings for his love interest, Nengi.

Last night after their Saturday party, he took Nengi to the garden and told her that she is the one person he knows he really wants to spend his rest of his life with.



“You are the one person I know I really want to spend the rest of my life with” she said.

Meanwhile, Nengi has always told Ozo that she sees him as a brother and that she has a pending relationship on the outside.

