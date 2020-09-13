BBNaija2020: “I Want A Man Like Ozo, He Won’t Cheat” – Uriel says

Former big brother Naija housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has hailed big brother Naija 2020 housemate, Ozo.



According to Uriel who was a housemate in the 2017 ‘Double Wahala’ season of the show, she wants a man like Ozo who is dedicated and won’t cheat.

According to her, a man like Ozo would give a woman peace of min, as she is tired of bad boys. Read as she wrote on Instagram below…

“Truth be told deep down I want a man like Ozo. Dedicated.. plus he won’t cheat 🔑🔑

Peace of mind. Opor!!! I’m done with Bad boys 🤣🤣 This wine eh I’m in lulu land🤣🤣”