BBNaija2020: I Should Have Stayed Closer To You – Dorathy Tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Dorathy has expressed regrets about keeping her distance from Ozo.



Recall that Dorathy-Ozo-Nengi were in a love triangle earlier in the show.

However, Dorathy, who didn’t want to have any altercation with Nengi, decided to stay away from Ozo.

But consoling Ozo on Friday night after he got his second strike, Dorathy said she regrets not trying harder to stay closer to Ozo.

According to her, Ozo would not have been fined and issued a second strike by Biggie if she had stayed closer to him.

Dorathy said: “I could have tried harder to remain close to you even after you got closer to Nengi.

“You wouldn’t be in this mess.

“I should have advised you not to move rooms.”