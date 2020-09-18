BBNaija2020: “I Really Love You And Will Do Anything For You” – Ozo Tells Nengi Again (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo has just after days of saying he will be on his own, once again gone back to profess his undying love for his fellow housemate and love interest, Nengi.

It all happened during a conversation with Nengi at the Laundry area of the house.

Ozo declared his love for her and said he will do anything for her.

The love-smitten housemate said “I really love you, Nengi and I will do anything for you”.

Nengi tried to evade the subject matter and told him to skip that part of the conversation.

Replying to her statement, Ozo said they have addressed going on dates after the reality show is over. However, Nengi quickly corrected his notion, stating that she never implied a ‘romantic’ date.

Watch the video below: