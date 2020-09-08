BBNaija2020: “I Love Smart And Intelligent Men” – Juliet Ibrahim Drums Support For Prince

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that the housemate she is supporting this season is former Mr Nigeria, Prince Nelson Enwerem.

Sharing a photo of the housemate on her Instagram page, the beautiful actress revealed she is supporting Prince because she loves smart and intelligent men who support and stand up for women.

She also revealed that he has captured her heart.

Read as she posted below…

“I recently started watching #bbnaija and this young man @princenelsonenwerem has captured my heart already.

If you Know me, you’d know I love smart and intelligent men who support and stand up for women. Please help me vote for Prince, he deserves to be in the house till the finale.”