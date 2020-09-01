BBNaija2020: ‘I Don’t Want My Name Ever Associated With Laycon – Erica Tells Kiddwaya

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica has stated that she doesn’t want to have anything to do with fellow housemate, Laycon.

According to her, she wouldn’t like her name at any point in time typed on google and Laycon’s name appears side by side with hers.

Obviously Erica still seems really upset about Sunday’s ‘table shaking’ by Ebuka when he confronted Laycon about a self-acclaimed kiss he had with the Abia beauty.

Videos circulated on social media showed that Laycon actually said the truth. First there was an incident at the Saturday night party when she got drunk and another one when the two were just alone. Laycon had also discussed the matter with her even before Ebuka asked the question, only for her to act like it was the first time she was hearing about that.

While ranting to Kiddwaya about her exasperation towards Laycon, she made it known that she doesn’t want to be associated with him anymore and whenever Laycon talks about her, she would give it hot to him right on the spot.

An unperturbed Kiddwaya could be seen just patting her on the back without uttering a single word.