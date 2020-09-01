BBNaija2020: I Don’t Think Kiddwaya And Erica’s Relationship Is Going Anywhere – Brighto

Newly evicted housemate, Brighto has talked to Ebuka about how Wathoni marked territory faster than Dorathy, the Kiddrica ship, and why he thinks Neo is acting a script and many more.

Brighto on Kiddwaya and Erica

According to Brighto, he thinks Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship is not genuine, because Kidd is there for the fun of it and it won’t lead anywhere.

Ebuka asked; “Why do you think Kidd and Erica are not genuine”

BrightO replied; “I know Kidd now, Kidd is free with everyone. He is not into that relationship, he is into that relationship for the fun of it, I don’t think it’s going anywhere”

Watch the video below…