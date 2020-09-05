BBNaija2020: “Even If You Tell Me ‘No’ A 100 Times, I’m Still Gonna Fall For You” – Ozo Tells Nengi (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Ozo has declared undying love for Nengi, insisting that he would keep falling for her even if she tells him ‘No’ a 100 times.

It is no longer news that Nengi has continually turned down love advances from Ozo, emphasizing that she sees him as a brother and nothing else.

But for reasons best known to captain Ozo, he has refused to take No for an answer and has continued to keep his hope alive believing that one day, the Ozone ship would sail to a romantic island.

Last night while they washed in the garden, Ozo recalled the moment he saw her the first time and thought she would be snobbish but she was far from that.

According to him, winning the Head of House game for the first time was when he realized that he would never give up on her.

Watch video below: