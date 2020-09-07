BBNaija2020: Erica’s Fan Cries Uncontrollably, Curses Laycon In A Viral Video

Following Erica’s shameful exit from the BBNaija Lockdown house on Sunday evening September 6, a disappointed fan of the housemate has laid curses on Laycon.

She could be seen in a video crying bitterly over the disqualification of her favorite housemate and blamed Laycon for it.

The lady can be heard in the video saying;

“Laycon knows what he was doing. Thunder will fire Laycon. Laycon will die. Laycon, Laycon that boy? He will suffer times 10 of what Erica suffered. He’s very stupid. Laycon will suffer in this life. Sheybi he is happy? He is fulfilled, Laycon is fulfilled… you’re happy? Carry your 85 million, carry it and never…”.

Recall that since her disqualification yesterday, many people recorded themselves jubilating as they felt she was toxic for the show.

Watch the video below:

Another form of stupidity, NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO LAYCON. SEE HOW PEOPLE ARE PAINED😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AH9y06w0po — Skyler (@KwiinTiana) September 6, 2020