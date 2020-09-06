BBNaija2020: Erica Packs Her Bags, Ready To Leave Lockdown House (Video)

Erica, a Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has packed her bags, ready to go home today.

This is after she broke major Lockdown house rules.

Among several house rules Erica, who is the current Head of House broke yesterday include threatening to kill fellow housemate, Laycon outside the house.

She also poured water on the Head of House (HoH) bed in order to stop Prince who is her deputy from sharing the lounge with her.

She also used the word ‘vote’ while discussing with Kiddwaya. She had said she hoped that the viewers vote out Laycon because he is manipulative.

Erica ranted all through the night and admitted that her actions will see her disqualified from the reality TV show today.

And in a viral video, the Abia-born housemate could be seen arranging her bags being helped by Trickytee.

For Erica she knows it’s game over unless Biggie says otherwise.

