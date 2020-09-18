#BBNaija2020: Erica Bathed With Myself And Brighto Without Any Clothes On – Neo Confesses (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has made a startling revelation today during a conversation with other housemates about what happened during their bathing session.

Neo, Laycon, Vee and Trikytee this afternoon were having a conversation about the earlier stages of the game and how it was inconvenient for all 20 of them to shower.

Neo then said himself and Brighto once showered with Erica, all 3 of them without any clothes on.

According to Neo, himself and Brighto were in first and Erica joined in, and they were shocked because she had no clothes on.

“The way I take shock” Neo described the situation.

Watch the video below:

