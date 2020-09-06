#BBNaija2020: Check Out What Ozo And Nengi Were Caught On Camera Doing Last Night (Video)

Nengi and Ozo, Big Brother Naija housemates shocked viewers last night after they were caught on camera praying.

Both housemates warmed the hearts of viewers after they were seen praying together last night before going to bed.

Nengi and Ozo are very close friends even though the latter wants more.

After staying up almost all night to chat, they fell on their knees to commit themselves and their stay in the house to God.

Meanwhile, at least one housemate will be evicted from the reality show tonight.

