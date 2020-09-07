BBNaija2020: Bobrisky Set To Give Disqualified Housemate, Erica N1 Million

Popular Nigerian Male Barbie and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has promised to gift Erica a sum of N1 million after she was disqualified from the Big brother house yesterday for breaking multiple rules.

Following her verbal abuse on Laycon, the Big Brother organization decided to disqualify her for breaking the house rule.

According to Biggie, Erica’s actions demonstrated a flagrant disrespect of the rules. This was compounded by the fact that she is HOH in addition to the final and last warning she got last week.

Erica is the first Big Brother Lockdown housemate to be disqualified from the show. Biggie stated the rule and regulations of house, which she was found guilty of breaking.

Biggie listed all Erica’s offences; ranting at Laycon last night and preventing Prince from sleeping on the HOH lounge. Infringements include pouring water on the bed, depriving DHOH of the bed, goading a h-mate which might lead to physical violence.

The scenes after her disqualification was wild in some quarters, as folks went into celebratory mood.

A number of Big Brother Naija viewers couldn’t hide their excitement when housemate Erica was disqualified from the reality show.

Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to condemn those rejoicing over the disqualification.

Bobrisky took to Instagram writing;

“Can all dis assistant Jesus Christ go and rest. My 1million is to show her love. I won’t support u guys to bully her. How would she be corrected if you all stand against her. Pls let fair pls.”