BBNaija2020: “Be Careful With Neo, Focus On The Game” – Dorathy Advises Ozo

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Dorathy has advised Ozo to be wary of his friendship with Neo.

She made the statement during a conversation with Ozo where she reminded him about his fine for microphone infringement which he incurred after he started getting close to Neo.

She warned Ozo to be careful of housemates using him and focus on his game.

Dorathy Said:

“Neo speaks in low tones and gets away with it unlike you.

“You started getting in trouble and got fined for microphone infringement when you started getting close to Neo.

“I didn’t want to mention it earlier because I like to mind my business and not get involved with anything that involves others.

“Just be careful of him and focus on your game.”