BBNaija2020: Actor, Odunlade Adekola Praises Laycon, Lists His Massive Achievements

Popular Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola has taken to social media to list Laycon‘s massive achievements as he praises him.

He drummed support for the BBNaija lockdown housemate on Friday, September 4, 2020.

According to him, he bows for Laycon because he is the housemate with the highest number of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

He also said he takes pride in the fact that Laycon has won the highest number of tasks and money in the house sonfar.

This isn’t the first time he’s drumming support for Laycon.

Nevertheless, Laycon has support from other popular Nigerian celebrities such as Nkechi Blessing, Teni, Niniola, Reminisce, Tunde Ednut, Samklef and a host of others.

Odunlade Adekola wrote… “Housemate with the highest number of followers on IG and Twitter Housemate to have won the most number of tasks in the house Housemate to have won the highest amount of money in the house (3 million+ now) Take a bow!! #Layconsgame”