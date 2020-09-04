BBNaija2020: “A Person That Have Sex On Live TV Is Forever A Pornstar” – Samklef Shades Erica

Ace Nigerian music producer Samklef has thrown a sub at big brother Naija housemate, Erica.

According to him, a person that goes on live TV to have sex is a pornstar. This is coming after Erica revealed to Neo last night that she had sex and did everything with Kiddwaya in the Head of House lounge.

The Music producer turned blogger came under fire after he shared a screenshot of a chat alleging a Multichoice worker said the company’s staff had grown tired of watching Big Brother 2020 housemate, Erica having sex multiple times with Kiddwaya.

“Belike say dem no warn una about me. A person that have sex on a live tv is forever a porn star. Drop mic 🎤” Samklef wrote on IG.

Watch the video below…