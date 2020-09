Popular Nollywood actress Onyi Alex has pointed out the double standards in how reality stars and celebrities are judged.

The actress said reality stars who go for Big Brother Naija are usually worshipped as legends after they “fornicate” and go naked on live TV, whereas random girls or celebrities who pose nude on Instagram are called prostitutes.

She said it’s hypocrisy and stated that from now on, she will “do me” without caring about what people think.

See what she wrote below;