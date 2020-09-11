BBNaija Star, Brighto Bags First Nollywood Movie Role

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame, the recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown show housemate who is better known as Brighto, has bagged his debut Nollywood role.

This deal is courtesy of Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred.

The 29-year-old sailor from Edo State popular as Brighto, is the youngest of six children. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications.

Announcing the good new on Instagram, he wrote: What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming!

I just bagged a movie role with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful

Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!

#brighto #bbnaija #movie #actor