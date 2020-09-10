“Bald-Headed Fowl” – Video Of Daddy Freeze Insulting Bishop Oyedepo Surfaces Online (Video)

Daddy Freeze has been exposed as a liar after a video of him insulting and calling Bishop David Oyedepo a “legal bastard” and a “bald headed” fowl surfaced online.

This is coming barely two days after Daddy Freeze denied insulting the man of God.

Recall that Salvation ministries pastor, David Ibiyeomie had called out Daddy Freeze for insulting his father, Oyedepo. In a viral video, Ibiyeomie called Freeze a bastard and threatened to arrest him.

Daddy Freeze in his response, denied insulting the pastor, saying he only criticized his message.

However, contrary to his statement, a video of Daddy Freeze calling David a bald headed fowl and a bastard has surfaced online.

