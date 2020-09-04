Badman Chorus – Believe (EP) | So Fine (Official Video)

With the release of So Fine video, fast-rising Afro Dancehall artiste, Badman Chorus is finally here with his long-awaited and hugely anticipated debut body of work titled “Believe Vol. 1.”

Featuring brand new tracks including the latest single to make an 8-track Extended Play project; the #BelieveEP will make for essential listening for years to come, for any and all fans of Afrobeats, Reggae and Dancehall music.

The song on this project were produced by Princeton and Jambo, including “Inhaler” which features Nigerian-born star, Ycee.

SHANEH MUSIC and BADMAN CHORUS invites you to PRESS PLAY on #BelieveEP.

Stream/Download” Belive (Ep) by Badman Chorus Here

Watch: “So Fine” Visuals below: