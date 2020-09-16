Babcock University Asks Students To Pay N25k For COVID-19 Test

The management of Babcock University says students of the institution resuming for the 2020/2021 academic session are expected to pay N25,000 each for COVID-19 test, TheCable reports.

In a statement, Joshua Suleiman, the institution’s director of communication and marketing, said the directive is part of measures taken by the varsity to safeguard students and staff against the novel disease.

Suleiman also said students of the institution are also expected to come with basic COVID-19 safety items including face mask.

“Parents and students should note that to ensure a peaceful, safer and more secure learning campus learning environment, all the students would be required to do all the following: undergo screening for COVID-19 at the entrance of the university campus for twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) to be borne by each student,” the statement read.

“Every student is expected to come with his/her COVID-19 safety kits — at least one pack of disposable face mask or three re-usable facemask. Students who can afford it should come with their infrared thermometer.”

The director of communication and marketing added that the students will resume in two batches.

According to him, the first batch which comprises final year students in 400, 500 and 600 levels will resume on September 21.

He added that the second batch which includes students in 200 and 300 levels will resume on October 25.