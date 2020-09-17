“Any Man Who Is Intimidated By Your Success Is Not The Man You Need” – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” winner Mercy Eke has given her two cents regarding men who are intimidated by successful women.

Mercy assents that women need to stay away from men who get intimidated by their success and achievements.

She said there is need to normalize unmarried black Women living in luxury without fear of what a man will feel, thinking she’s unapproachable.

Mercy Eke wrote;

“It might just be the best of education. It might be exposing them through travelling the world. It might be helping them build a business. It might be getting them a property. Any man who gets intimidated by their success is the man they don’t need.

We need to normalize black unmarried women living in luxury without fear of what a man will feel about her, without fear that she’d be unapproachable, without the need to shrink herself to accommodate an insecure man”.