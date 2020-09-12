All Side-Chics Are Glorified Prostitutes – Veteran Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nigerian actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, has attacked sidechics, calling them glorified prostitutes.

She made her mind known on her Instagram page, as she blasted women who sleep with married men. She also asked them to repent.

Anunobi wrote:

“Your physical construct has nothing to do with your inner construct . With the grace of God (sense from God ) you operate and regulate life not from outside in but from inside out . Because that your ” glorified dust ” = flesh , booty, well rounded hips , Bosom , face , will certainly depreciate but the contents of your mind will remain ever green and that’s what keeps the men glued long after the warmth of the flesh dies out . You can ask Sarah in the Holy Bible.

And it can’t be over emphasized that a virtuous woman is the one with , not just an attractive physical attributes but one endued with the wisdom of God . Therefore a virtuous woman will refuse every advance to be made a side chick. A SIDE CHICK IS A GLORIFIED PROSTITUTE AND A PROSTITUTE IS A STRANGE WOMAN.

Receive grace not to be lured !!!!

Genesis 18 : 1 – 14 , Proverbs 5 : 3 – 8 , 31 : 10 – 31”

In a follow-up post, the actress said that sidechicks/mistresses are more wicked than the married men they sleep with.