Actress, Toyin Abraham Celebrates 40th Birthday In Adorable Outfits (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to flood her timeline with adorable photos as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

The beautiful mom and actress officially turned 40 today, September 5, 2020.

In celebration of her 4th decade of humanly existence on earth, she hit the studio to serve fans with mind blowing views while styled in heartwarming native and English attires.

Renowned for her lead roles in several blockbuster movies, the Nollywood actress has also featured in so many Yoruba movies.

At 40, the mom and actress is also a filmmaker, movie director, scriptwriter, businesswoman and an ambassador to numerous brads.

Flooding social media with her beautiful pictures, her fans have been left in awe of her young she looks despite cocking 40.

Feed your eyes with more of her birthday photographs below;



Toyin was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State in southern Nigeria, but spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

She went to Osun State Polytechnic Iree; from 1999-2002, where she had her Pre- National Diploma, and Ordinary National Diploma. She obtained a Higher National Diploma Certificate in Marketing from Ibadan Polytechnic.

She began acting in 2003 and has starred in many movies.