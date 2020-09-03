Actress Eniola Badmus Shows Off Weighloss Progress In Stunning New Photo

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to her social media page to show off the amazing progress she has made so far in her weightloss journey.

Badmus who often speaks on body postivity, however, said that her plan is not be too slim but rather fit and sexy.

The thespian earlier today took to her Instagram page to show her fans the progress made so far, as she looks slimmer.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Another morning with another routine……

@deshapeables been telling me to kip pushing meana whyla na me dey experience pain”

See her post below: