Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates After Becoming A Certified Lawyer (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has been called to bar and is officially a lawyer.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He shared a picture showing him in the regalia of a lawyer and captioned it:

“To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

Kanayo O. Kanayo was congratulated by his fans as seen below.

@son_of_williams wrote: “Congratulations. I know it took a lot of sacrifice for this to happen.”.

@chibuike_akabuike wrote: “Congratulations on your call to bar. I celebrate you greatly sir.”

