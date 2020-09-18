“Aboki I Want To Kiss You” – Lady Holds Aboki Man On His Shirt As She Begs For Kiss On The Highway (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady pulled a street hawker on his shirt and begged for kiss.

In the video, the lady who wore a red top could be seen inside her car, beckoning on the “aboki” to come closer.

He innocently approached her thinking she wanted to buy what he was selling, but he was shocked after she began to beg for kiss. The ‘aboki man’, in his response, said he doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

“Aboki I want to kiss you. Kiss dey hungry me”, she begged.

Watch the video below;