A Landlord’s Outstanding Electricity Bills Cannot Be Enforced On A Tenant – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that a landlord’s outstanding electricity bills cannot be enforced on a tenant.
The agency in a tweet it shared on its Twitter page, urged Nigerians to report such landlords forcing them to pay outstanding electricity bills accumulated by previous tenant.
The agency wrote:
“A landlord’s outstanding electricity bills cannot be enforced on a tenant.
A judge recently ruled that the bills of a previous tenant cannot be enforced on a new customer.
Send us details if you are in such situations.
~Commissioner Nathan Shatti”
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) September 16, 2020