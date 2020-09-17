A Landlord’s Outstanding Electricity Bills Cannot Be Enforced On A Tenant – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that a landlord’s outstanding electricity bills cannot be enforced on a tenant.

The agency in a tweet it shared on its Twitter page, urged Nigerians to report such landlords forcing them to pay outstanding electricity bills accumulated by previous tenant.

The agency wrote:

“A landlord’s outstanding electricity bills cannot be enforced on a tenant.

A judge recently ruled that the bills of a previous tenant cannot be enforced on a new customer.

Send us details if you are in such situations.

~Commissioner Nathan Shatti”

