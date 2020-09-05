S-money finally unveils his long-anticipated project titled “Fame Of Fame” The Ep. The singer who previously have a couple of singles to his record finally added a new record to his credit as he unleashes a six (6) Track musical project.
The Six track project features one of his previosly released single “One Day“, with five new project accompanied for listening pleasure.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Chop Life (3.7 MiB, 9 hits)
DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Life Is Pain (3.1 MiB, 9 hits)
DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Fvck School (3.6 MiB, 9 hits)
DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Owonikoko (3.6 MiB, 9 hits)
DOWNLOAD: S-money - One day (5.6 MiB, 575 hits)
DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Ridiculous (3.3 MiB, 9 hits)