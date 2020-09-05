360Downloads: S-Money – Fame Of Fame (EP)

S-money finally unveils his long-anticipated project titled “Fame Of Fame” The Ep. The singer who previously have a couple of singles to his record finally added a new record to his credit as he unleashes a six (6) Track musical project.

The Six track project features one of his previosly released single “One Day“, with five new project accompanied for listening pleasure.

Listen and Enjoy!

  1.   DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Chop Life (3.7 MiB, 9 hits)

  2.   DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Life Is Pain (3.1 MiB, 9 hits)

  3.   DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Fvck School (3.6 MiB, 9 hits)

  4.   DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Owonikoko (3.6 MiB, 9 hits)

  5.   DOWNLOAD: S-money - One day (5.6 MiB, 575 hits)

  6.   DOWNLOAD: S-Money - Ridiculous (3.3 MiB, 9 hits)

Ghostavo 360

