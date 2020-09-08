Rooky Is an Urban RNB/Trap Soul Artist based in Canada, blurring the line between African culture and Western influences. Rooky, who has always been an artist/entertainer even from his early days in university, tells a tale of love, hustle, and infatuation as seen on his debut EP “Worlds Apart”. He features artists like Camilla, Bonfice, Outré, Lato, etc

This EP is a glorious, delicious stew of talents. The combination of different world views and experiences Rooky has gathered from living in Nigeria to moving to Canada inspired him greatly and led to the EP title. The EP will be out on all major music stores September 6th

The First song, “Aliya” featuring Bonfice is an ode to Rooky’s anonymous love interest “Aliya”. This sonorous tune is an expression of his infatuation with Aliya and he wants her to know he’s interested in her. Bonfice came on with edgy trap-like rap lines that wrap it up. It was produced by PCB.

The second song, De ja vu ft Camilla was produced by PCB and co-produced by Rooky. This tune is a promise of undying love and adoration. The melody is targeted at reminding the audience of love and feelings. Camilla, a Peruvian/Canadian based artist came on the track and sprinkled some Spanish on the song like sprinkles on an already delicious cake.

Vex is a celebration of Rooky’s Nigerian South/South Heritage. Rooky is reminding us all of his hustles and determination to be a household name forever. The song is done in Nigerian Pidgin and Vex in this context means to be so successful it’s like you’re angry at being Mediocre.

Rooky’s debut single Control titled CNTRL is the Rnb song we didn’t know we needed. This single which already has a video is a reminder to Rooky’s love interest of how she makes him feel, he says she’s prettier than metro city lights and he can see galaxies reflecting in her eyes.

Rooky croons about how he would rather be with his love interest, he explains that he feels different around her and her love takes him somewhere and it’s like an out-of-body experience thus heaven Becomes a crowded place.

Up and Above is a feel-good song, featuring Nigerian/Canadian Singer and Songwriter Outre on the hook with sizzling bars from Canadian Rapper Oboise and Nigerian On-air personality LATO, these men collaborated to sing about success and how it’s only up from here henceforth. The lines of this song are relatable and will get your blood pumping.

GET Rooky’s “Worlds Apart” EP on Digital Stores HERE