​Juventus Put Douglas Costa On Transfer Market

Juventus are ready to cash in on Brazilian winger Douglas Costa.

The 29-year-old winger has attracted interest from Manchester United in recent days.

Goal reports Juventus are tired of his injury problems, and want him gone despite the player wanting to stay.

While United and other Premier League teams are interested, his age, wages and injury history may put them off.

Unless Juventus can package him as part of an appealing loan deal, where they pay some of his wages, it is unclear where Douglas would go.

He played 29 times in 2019-2020, scoring three goals and providing seven assists, but also missed 21 games through injury.