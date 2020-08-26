Zanku Records’ Jamopyper drops new single, ‘If No Be You’ featuring Mayorkun

There have been so many whispers about the name ‘Jamopyper‘ in recent months, he’s the new cat responsible for the infectious hook of Rahman Jago-led hit single, “Of Lala” which features Zlatan and Panisnoop.

Jamopyper has been playing important roles as a member of Zanku Records but he never had an official single to his name. Say no more, we’ve got one now!

Zanku Records music artiste, Jamopyper has released a brand new single entitled, “If No Be You” featuring the highly acclaimed mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun.

“If No Be You,” produced by heavily equipped beatsmith Mansa Jabulani, serves as the lad’s first official single under the Zanku Records imprint.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.