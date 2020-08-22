YouTube Rewards Rema As His Song “Beamer” Hits 10 Million Streams

share on:

American video streaming platform, YouTube has rewarded Nigerian singer, Rema after his song, “Beamer” hit 10 million streams.

Beamer was released a few months and has now garnered over 10 million streams on the streaming platform.

Sequel to this, YouTube sent Rema a box of several musical gifts.

Showing off what he received from YouTube on his official Instagram page yesterday, the 20-year-old used the opportunity to thank Youtube for their gifts.

See screenshot of his posts below…

Rema born Divine Ikubor got signed into Jonzing World, a D’Prince owned subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019. He rose to prominence with the release of “Iron Man”, which featured on ex-American president, Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist. Dumebi was another jam that sold him out.

Tags:BeamerRemaYoutube
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.