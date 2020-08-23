Youths Are Very Passionate About Wizkid VS Davido, They Are Not Ready For A Better Nigeria – Frank Edoho

Media personality, Frank Edoho has said that Nigerian youths don’t have their priorities right.

Edoho who was the host of popular Nigerian TV show, Who wants to be a Millionaire, said Nigerian youths are passionate about entertainment than they are about wanting a better Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerian youths are not ready.

“Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Kiddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli. But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira- deafening silence. Una no ready.” he tweeted.