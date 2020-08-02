You Can Have A bachelor’s Degree And Still Be An Idiot — Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has made it known that there is a vast difference between education and intelligence. The actor said he hates people who confuse education with intelligence.

He went on to say that people can have a bachelor degree and still be an idiot.

See his post below;

Few weeks ago, Alexx Ekubo rewarded a follower called Zayne Ryker for defending a business that was pulled down by another business owner called Hajjah Jemmylah. The actor gave Zayne the sum of N30k.