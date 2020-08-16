Wow! Nollywood Actress Didi Ekanem Gifts Herself Brand New Venza Ahead Of Her Birthday (Photos)

Ahead of her birthday on August 27th 2020, Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has acquired a Toyota Venza as an early present for herself.

Ekanem is best known for her performances in Doll House (2015), Damaged Petal (2015) and Journey to Dreamland (2016).

She co-starred with Juliet Ibrahim in the drama Doll House.

In a statement, she said : ”You can get everything you want if you work hard for it. Y’all have seen my journey with @shop_odot since 2017 till date. the past 4 years has been an intense journey of hard work, sacrifices, savings, planning, pressure, sleepless night and all.

“Today, I stand to say that it is paying off. Without taking away the glory from God cos He alone can make this possible. And to any woman who ever thinks that achievement is impossible without a man, I say, it is possible. EARLY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MYSELF.”