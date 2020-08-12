Wizkid Becomes First African Artiste To Hit 2 Billion Streams On Spotify

Renowned Nigerian hit maker, Wizkid has become the first African artiste to reach 2 billion streams on online music streaming platform, Spotify.

Wizkid 2 Billion Streams On Spotify

The singer currently occupying no. 129 on the platform’s artistes chart history.

As music lovers in the Nigerian entertainment industry are currently celebrating their very own Starboy, American OAP, Mike Adam, has also taken to his official Twitter page to congratulate him on his latest feat.

The On-Air Personaity tweeted; “@wizkidayo has TWO BILLION+ streams on Spotify and ranks at #129 on their artists chart history… the highest for ANY African artist. Congrats #Wizkid!!!”

Refer to Mike Adam’s Twitter post below…